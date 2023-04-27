Tutoring Services Opens Doors at New Location

Patterson Tutoring Services celebrated moving into a physical office April 22 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Troy McComak, who co-owns Patterson Tutoring Services with his wife Cristina, explained their vision. “Getting [students] set up to be successful in whatever education career they have is really what we’re focusing on.”
He mentioned emphasizing teaching students skills they can take into a career, getting them to the point where they no longer need tutoring.
McCormak says the business came about as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With any bureaucracy or any government institute, you have situations where students are left behind. PTS is filling in that gap.”
While McComak has been a private tutor for 20 years, he only recently founded this business and began working with other tutors. With the acquisition of office space to bring students into, he is looking forward to expanding his client base even more.
“We will find the right tutor for any age, any subject.” Math, science, and other fields of study are in their curriculum. “Our goal is to please the client and make them smarter.”
McComak also spoke on the importance of tutoring. “People think, ‘I have to go to tutoring because I’m dumb.’ That’s not the case at all. The smartest people in the world have tutoring. Without tutoring, I feel like most of the success in our world probably wouldn’t be there. But it was always something that was relegated to the rich, and powerful, and the elite. We want to allow that opportunity to everybody.”
Supervisor Channce Condit spoke about how vital such a service is to the people of Patterson and nearby cities. “Anything that would give our children and our youth an advantage educationally speaking is great, and I’m going to support it.” He mentioned how such a business would have been highly helpful for him when he was younger.
Jenna Zacher, a high school senior, represented the Miss Patterson court. “When you go to the openings,” she said, “there are people who have worked so hard and put so much time and dedication into their businesses, and you can really feel the love in the tiny businesses.” She continued, “It definitely made my love for Patterson grow a lot more, and it’s cool, because everyone has their own little niche here.”
After being honored by each dignitary, Tory McComak addressed the crowd. “We love helping the students here. Patterson students are like kin to me because I grew up here.” He graduated from Patterson High School and has lived here for years. He continued, “I want to give back to my community and help out however I can. A lot of students have been left behind, and they need the help of tutoring. Our goal is to provide that for our community so that these kids can have the educational opportunities that they deserve.”
He also gave sincere thanks to everyone in attendance. “My heart is full right now. I’m happy that everyone has come out to help us. I had a grand vision for this tutoring company for a long time, and now that it’s coming to fruition, I feel very glad that everybody is here.”
McComak’s father, Todd, was present at the ribbon cutting as well. He said he was proud of what Troy is doing, and where he is taking his company.
