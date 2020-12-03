Advent means “coming.” In the calendar of the church year these are the four weeks of preparation for Christ’s “coming.” There are two primary “comings” on which we focus. The First Coming is His birth…coming to earth as a baby. His Second Coming will be His return to earth as King of kings and Lord of lords at the end of time. The question we need to ask ourselves is “how am I preparing?” I trust this anonymous take-off on a familiar Christmas poem will help.
‘Twas the night before Jesus came and all through the house
Not a creature was praying, not one in the house.
Their Bibles were lain on the shelf without care
In hopes that Jesus would not come in there.
The children were dressing to crawl into bed,
Not once ever kneeling or bowing a head.
And Mom in her rocker with baby on her lap
Was watching the Late Show while I took a nap.
When out of the East there arose such a clatter,
I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash!
When what to my wondering eyes should appear
But angels proclaiming that Jesus was here.
With a light like the sun sending forth a bright ray
I knew in a moment that this must be THE DAY!
The light of His face made me cover my head
It was Jesus! Returning just like He had said.
And though I possessed worldly wisdom and wealth,
I cried when I saw Him in spite of myself.
In the Book of Life which he held in His hand
Was written the name of every saved man.
He spoke not a word as He searched for my name;
When He said, “It’s not here,” my head hung in shame.
The people whose names had been written with love
He gathered to take to His Father above.
With those who were ready He rose without a sound
While all of the rest were left standing around.
I fell to my knees, but it was too late;
I had waited too long and thus sealed my fate.
I stood and I cried as they rose out of sight.
Oh, if only I had been ready tonight.
In the words of this poem the meaning is clear;
The coming of Jesus is soon drawing near.
There’s only one life and when comes the last call…
We’ll find that the Bible was true after all!
May your preparation for the season include preparation for eternity!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
