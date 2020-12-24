At approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 18 a two vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Las Palmas Avenue and Second Street (Highway 33).
Maria Zavala, 51, was traveling west on Las Palmas Avenue in a Toyota Camry. Zavala entered the Highway 33 intersection against a red light resulting in a collision with a Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Jeep was traveling north on Highway 33 when Zavala entered the intersection. The Jeep struck the Camry on the driver side at the B-Pillar, the section between the front and rear doors.
Zavala was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.
On Dec. 23 at approximately 7 a.m. emergency crews responded to a solo vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Eucalyptus Avenue. Julio Garcia, 22, of Patterson was driving north on Highway 33. Garcia lost control of the vehicle he was driving and failed to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway and Garcia was ejected. Garcia succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Speed is indicated as a contributing factor, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team.
