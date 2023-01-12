Here are our Patterson High School wrestling dual meet results from January 3 and 5, and the Lou Bronzen Tournament Dec., 29-30.

January 3

Atwater @ Patterson

Varsity: PHS 57 - Atwater 15

120 lbs. - Omar Simental win by fall (4:47) over Isaac Dickson

132 lbs. - Gavin Ross win by decision (11-8) over William Corker

152 lbs. - Daniel Linares win by fall (1:31) over Jacob Souza

170 lbs. - Jaden Arredondo win by decision (11-8) over Connor Riggle

182 lbs. - Daniel Estrada win by fall (1:18) over Zaipan Bueton

195 lbs. - Aiden Phillips win by decision (10-9) over Nerr Castillo

HWT - Josef Skoien win by fall (1:35) over Roberto Dominguez

PHS did not give away any forfeit points

Junior Varsity: PHS 24 - Atwater 24

160 lbs. - Mateo Heredia win by fall (2:35) over Daniel Avila

172 lbs. - Austin Fredrickson win by fall (56 sec) over Cesar Torres

PHS gave up two forfeits and received two forfeits

Girls Varsity: PHS 6 - Atwater 54

131 lbs. - Miriam Balumbu win by fall (26 sec) over Alexandra Alaniz

PHS gave up seven forfeits

January 5

Central Valley @ Patterson January

Varsity: PHS 50 - Central Valley 28

106 lbs. - Diego Ortiz win by fall (1:34) over Jose Avila

120 lbs. - Omar Simental win by tech (18-2) over Caleb Beckhart

132 lbs. - Gavin Ross win by fall (5:10) over Joey Zuniga

140 lbs. - Ivan Heredia wins by decision (10-8) over Albert Gonzalez

145 lbs. - Joseph Lopez win by fall (1:54) over Elijah Lee

160 lbs. - Matthew Adams win by fall (1:36) over Julian Gonzalez

170 lbs. - Jaden Arredondo win by fall (3:15) over Kenneth Orrin

195 lbs. - Aiden Phillips win by fall (33 sec) over Kyle Crum

HWT - Josef Skoien win by fall (1:38) over Sal Almazan

PHS did not give away any forfeit points

Junior Varisty: PHS 24 - Central Valley 48

138 lbs. - Hector Simental win by fall (4:22) over Phillip Esparza

160 lbs. - Mateo Heredia win by fall (:59) over Gabriel Hernandez

PHS gave up two forfeits and received seven forfeits

Girls Varsity: PHS 6 - Central Valley 72

131 lbs. - Miriam Balumbu win by fall (13 sec) over Alexandra Alaniz

PHS gave up 10 forfeits

Of the six varsity wrestlers that competed in the Lou Bronzen Tournament, Dec. 29-30, Gavin Ross, 132 lbs., (3-3) 8th place, and Joseph Lopez, 145 lbs. (6-3) 6th place medaled.

Results for the remaining competitors are: Alfredo Hernandez 1-2, Ivan Heredia 2-2, Daniel Linares 0-2, Daniel Estrada 2-2.

