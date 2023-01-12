Here are our Patterson High School wrestling dual meet results from January 3 and 5, and the Lou Bronzen Tournament Dec., 29-30.
January 3
Atwater @ Patterson
Varsity: PHS 57 - Atwater 15
120 lbs. - Omar Simental win by fall (4:47) over Isaac Dickson
132 lbs. - Gavin Ross win by decision (11-8) over William Corker
152 lbs. - Daniel Linares win by fall (1:31) over Jacob Souza
170 lbs. - Jaden Arredondo win by decision (11-8) over Connor Riggle
182 lbs. - Daniel Estrada win by fall (1:18) over Zaipan Bueton
195 lbs. - Aiden Phillips win by decision (10-9) over Nerr Castillo
HWT - Josef Skoien win by fall (1:35) over Roberto Dominguez
PHS did not give away any forfeit points
Junior Varsity: PHS 24 - Atwater 24
160 lbs. - Mateo Heredia win by fall (2:35) over Daniel Avila
172 lbs. - Austin Fredrickson win by fall (56 sec) over Cesar Torres
PHS gave up two forfeits and received two forfeits
Girls Varsity: PHS 6 - Atwater 54
131 lbs. - Miriam Balumbu win by fall (26 sec) over Alexandra Alaniz
PHS gave up seven forfeits
January 5
Central Valley @ Patterson January
Varsity: PHS 50 - Central Valley 28
106 lbs. - Diego Ortiz win by fall (1:34) over Jose Avila
120 lbs. - Omar Simental win by tech (18-2) over Caleb Beckhart
132 lbs. - Gavin Ross win by fall (5:10) over Joey Zuniga
140 lbs. - Ivan Heredia wins by decision (10-8) over Albert Gonzalez
145 lbs. - Joseph Lopez win by fall (1:54) over Elijah Lee
160 lbs. - Matthew Adams win by fall (1:36) over Julian Gonzalez
170 lbs. - Jaden Arredondo win by fall (3:15) over Kenneth Orrin
195 lbs. - Aiden Phillips win by fall (33 sec) over Kyle Crum
HWT - Josef Skoien win by fall (1:38) over Sal Almazan
PHS did not give away any forfeit points
Junior Varisty: PHS 24 - Central Valley 48
138 lbs. - Hector Simental win by fall (4:22) over Phillip Esparza
160 lbs. - Mateo Heredia win by fall (:59) over Gabriel Hernandez
PHS gave up two forfeits and received seven forfeits
Girls Varsity: PHS 6 - Central Valley 72
131 lbs. - Miriam Balumbu win by fall (13 sec) over Alexandra Alaniz
PHS gave up 10 forfeits
Of the six varsity wrestlers that competed in the Lou Bronzen Tournament, Dec. 29-30, Gavin Ross, 132 lbs., (3-3) 8th place, and Joseph Lopez, 145 lbs. (6-3) 6th place medaled.
Results for the remaining competitors are: Alfredo Hernandez 1-2, Ivan Heredia 2-2, Daniel Linares 0-2, Daniel Estrada 2-2.
