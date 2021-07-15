U-12 Phillies represent Patterson at Tournament of Champions

Patterson Little League had a unique season this year with only one U-12 team. Because there were no other teams in their division the U-12 Patterson Phillies played a travel schedule against teams from other cities in the area. The Phillies were led by head coach Ulises Martinez to a 7-7 season, including a five-game winning streak after an 0-2 start.
While an even record isn’t very exciting, considering how they got there and how the season ended, these kids did a remarkable job.
“This season was a challenge with COVID restrictions,” said Martinez. “Everyone in the dugout had to wear masks, even when we had team huddles everyone had to have a mask on, and we couldn’t bring water for the kids, they had to bring their own.”
The Phillies ended their season participating in the Tournament of Champions in Stockton, where they went 2-2 (losing both games against Ripon). Although the kids weren’t put through COVID testing like we see adults in professional sports, this Patterson team faced a different internal challenge.
This group hadn’t played together until this year, and they only had three players that previously played in a tournament of that magnitude.
“I’m proud of the way the leaders of the team were able to get the other kids to lock in and that really allowed us to make a deep run that tournament. They put in the work and were rewarded with a great season.”
Tournament of Champions Results
Ripon L, 11-1
Lathrop W, 6-5
Tracy W, 17-3
Ripon L, 10-0
