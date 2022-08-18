Every scar is a memory. Every time we look at a scar, we remember the story. The Joseph story (Genesis 37-50) is a scar story about a young man’s woundedness and recovery. His scars are numerous, but Joseph is able to interpret them in light of the larger story that God has in mind for him and his people.
Joseph has been in Egypt for quite a while. As a boy, Joseph, most beloved of Jacob’s sons, is hated by his envious brothers. Angry and jealous of Jacob’s gift to Joseph, a resplendent “coat of many colors” and his dreams. His brothers finally decided to get rid of him and then selling him into slavery.
There Joseph eventually gains the favors of the pharaoh of Egypt by his interpretation of a dream. Pharaoh appointed him as the prime minister in charge of the social and economic affairs of the empire. The famine struck hard in his home land where Joseph’s father, Jacob and brothers still lived. They heard that there was grain stored up in Egypt, so they decided to take a trip there, not knowing from whom they would be buying!
Joseph’s life has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Joseph had scars from being tossed in the well, scars from being tossed in the dungeon, scars of rejection, scars of false accusation, and scars from longing to be in his father’s presence once again. And now, Joseph stands over his begging brothers who don’t recognize him yet (Genesis 45:3-15). However, Joseph does not view his physical and emotional scars as reasons for despair or revenge. Instead, Joseph sees his scars as signs of God’s providential grace. Joseph said to them, “But don’t feel badly, don’t blame yourselves for selling me. God was behind it. God sent me here ahead of you to save lives” (Genesis 45:8 The Message).
There is a saying in the Zulu proverb called Ubuntu that says: “I am a person through other people. My humanity is tied to yours.” Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931-2021) explained it in his book, In No Future Without Forgiveness. Tutu argues that true reconciliation cannot be achieved by denying the past. He said, “Ubuntu [...] speaks of the very essence of being human. [We] say [...] “Hey, so-and-so has ubuntu.” Then you are generous, you are hospitable, you are friendly and caring and compassionate. You share what you have. It is to say, “My humanity is caught up, is inextricably bound up, in yours.” We belong in a bundle of life. We say, “A person is a person through other persons.”” In another words, Ubuntu means, “I am because you are.”
What scars do you carry? What are the physical, emotional, psychological, or spiritual scars that mark your life? How might they become signs of healing and occasion for a new vision of life for you and others you meet? Perhaps the scars we carry can enable us to speak to the pain in someone else’s life. Showing that scar of past abuse may help others have the courage to seek healing. So, I pray that we can say that "I am because you are." Amen.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
