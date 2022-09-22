Patterson and West Stanislaus Fire agencies have responded to several fires of undetermined nature at abandoned properties in recent weeks.
The properties lining Las Palmas Avenue between Ward Avenue and South Ninth Street continue to be the scene of what appear to be intentionally set fires. However, reports of individuals seen on the properties or leaving the properties at the time of the fires have not resulted in arrests or citations.
In an attempt to hold property owners accountable, three properties in the area were served abatement notices by the city, as reported in May. Initially, it appeared that an attempt at cleaning up at least one of the properties was being undertaken by a property owner but that process was never completed. The property, located at 830 West Las Palmas Avenue, has since been the site of multiple fires that have burned tires and other toxic materials putting first responders and community members alike at risk of significant health impacts, and threatening residential and commercial structures in the area.
The abandoned properties are known to be intermittently inhabited by members of the homeless community as well as others who have contributed to the blight.
Abandoned orchards that are unmaintained are a significant fire hazard on their own, as evidenced by the many fires that have repeatedly consumed hundreds of acres in the area of Zacharias Road.
The orchards, which have become a dumping ground for trash, household debris and other refuse, have also become the site of homeless encampments and more fires of unknown or undetermined cause.
As California continues to experience longer and more severe fire seasons due to extreme drought conditions, preventable fire risk must be taken seriously by property owners as well as city and county staff.
It is commendable for community leaders to work with property owners experiencing difficult economic circumstances, however anecdotal evidence gathered during public meetings and on social media platforms shows that West Side community members are of the opinion that repeat offenders – those who consistently neglect their responsibility as property owners – should expect to face significant repercussions when their neglect impacts the health and safety of the community.
While it is unclear who or what may be responsible for the suspicious fire activity, property owners are solely responsible for securing and maintaining their property, regardless of habitation or cultivation.
