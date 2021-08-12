United Community Foundation awards scholarships

United Community Foundation presented four scholarships to area students on July 28, 2021. These students have volunteered for more than a year at the Grayson United Community Center, United Community Foundation events. They are also PAL (Police Activity League) paricipants. They completed their peer projects at the center.
UCF- Our mission is to provide activities that promote safety, wellness, learning, and leadership. Its purpose is to improve the quality of life for residents of all ages and to cultivate positive values and community pride.
