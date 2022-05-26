United Community Foundation hosts 4th annual soccer tournament

This past weekend the United Community Foundation hosted its fourth annual Soccer Tournament at the United Community Center Park in Grayson.
“It’s something for the families to look forward to,” said Co-Founder of the United Community Foundation, Lilia Lomeli-Gil.
Lomeli-Gil, and her UCF counterpart, Helena Melo-Flowers have continued to give back to the communities of Westley-Grayson and Vernalis through UCF by providing activities and learning experiences that aim to improve the life of Westside residents.
“We’re constantly helping [the community] with different services,” said Melo-Flowers. “[From] providing Social Services for non-English speaking residents, to providing educational resources for the children in the community.”
One of the biggest events that the community looks forward to each year is the Soccer Tournament. This year, the tournament featured new goal posts in honor of late Patterson Irrigator Reporter, Maddy Houk.
“The goal posts were donated by [Maddy’s] family,” said Melo-Flowers.
The Police Activities League, PAL, covered the registration costs for the participants of the tournament. They also purchased pizza for the event.
Cleats and shin guards were donated by the Dennis Wallace Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2016 in honor of Sheriff Deputy Dennis Wallace who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at Fox Grove Park in Stanislaus County.
Like the last tournament, the Westley-El Solyo Fire Department donated water for the event.
The next Soccer Tournament will be in October the Saturday before Halloween.
“This year [we secured] funding for two tournaments,” said Melo-Flowers. “During COVID everything was put to a halt. We only did one tournament last year. We’re hoping with things getting back to normal we can start doing two per-year again.”
The United Community Foundation continues to provide residents of the Westley, Grayson and Vernalis area with essential safety, wellness, leadership and learning skills. Readers who would like to learn more about the foundation are encouraged to visit: www.unitedcommunityfoundation.net.
