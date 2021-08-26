Founders of the United Community Foundation, Helena Melo-Flowers and Lilia Lomeli-Gil have been hard at work to ensure the growth and prosperity of their non-profit organization. The two have been active in their respective communities for years. Spending countless hours working both as volunteers and paid employees of social service providers. But nowadays the two have been steering the ship with the United Community Foundation, which provides activities and learning experiences that help improve the quality of life for residents of the Westley, Grayson and Vernalis area.
“Both Lilia and I did a lot of volunteer hours and have always been here for the community,” said Melo-Flowers. “[We’re involved with the] Salvation Army, we distribute food every first Friday and every third Friday we are helping people who don’t speak English with social services like filling out forms for unemployment or any letters they need help with they can come to us. We’re constantly helping people with different types of things.”
After providing much of the services as volunteers prior to the United Community Foundation, the two sought out the assistance of local farmers in the area to help make the non-profit a reality.
“Lilia and I have seen a lot of programs come and go,” said Melo-Flowers. “I actually started out here with behavioral health services as a community aide. I was not under contract but I was given grant money to foresee that and as I did I brought on a lot of new things...Going forward we decided to approach a couple farmers, Tom Houk and Chuck Cox for some guidance to support and keep programs coming...Mr. Cox's sister wrote up a whole five year plan and we got the board together and we made a wish list of things we would like to see during our first, second, third, fourth and fifth year [which we are currently on].”
The foundation has received great support from the farming community and in turn that has led to them being able to expand their services. About three years ago Westside area farmer Tom Houk approached the organization with a trust fund in the name of his late wife, Maddie Houk.
“He put that trust fund in the Unified Community Foundation’s name and he wanted that to be specifically used for scholarships,” said Melo-Flowers.
The fund has already been used to award scholarships to graduates of the Westley, Grayson, Vernalis area every year and as recently as July to provide 12 scholarships in total.
The duo also host a soccer tournament every year with the assistance of the Dennis Wallace Foundation, which was formed in honor of the late Sheriff Deputy who died in the line of duty in November of 2016. The purpose of the tournament is to build community unity with families enjoying friendly competition in a fun and safe environment.
“We invite all of the kids here in the Westley, Grayson and Vernalis area to join us on a Saturday,” said Lomeli-Gil. “We normally try to do it twice a year but unfortunately with Covid last year it wasn’t possible...It’s something for the families to look forward to. A safe and inviting event.”
This year the soccer tournament will be held on Saturday, October 30 at the United Community Center Park in Grayson.
In addition to the soccer tournament, the duo looks forward to hosting the National Night Out after Covid put a hold on it.
“We’ve had up to 250 people show up,” said Lomeli-Gil. “We have Baile Folklorico, Aztec Dancers, Show Horses, we have free hot dogs, chips, sodas and the first responders always come out and the Firefighters even spray the kids with water from a distance. We are hoping to have that next year. It always falls on the first Tuesday of August.”
As for the future, Helena and Lilia are currently waiting to see if they can secure funding from the Latino Community Foundation, which according to its website, looks to invest in Latino-led organizations advancing education, health & safety, civic engagement, and youth leadership in communities across California.
“Their mission statement is very similar to ours,” said Lomeli-Gil. “They want to improve the quality of life for the Hispanic population, and we are right here smack in the middle of a farm labor community which is mainly Latino...Because of the language barrier and the lack of transportation, it’s really hard for the community residents to get services.”
Food fundraisers for the United Community Foundation are held on a quarterly basis with the most recent one taking place Wednesday, August 25 at the United Community Center in Grayson.
“We sell tickets ahead of time and we put the plates together,” said Lomeli-Gil. “[For Wednesday’s fundraiser] we’ll have tacos de carnitas with rice & beans, lime, onions, cilantro and salsa.”
The United Community Foundation continues to provide residents of the Westley, Grayson and Vernalis area with essential safety, wellness, and leadership and learning skills. Readers who would like to learn more about the foundation, or would like to donate can visit www.unitedcommunityfoundation.net or call Lilia at (209) 777-6190.
