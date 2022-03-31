A mitigation agreement established between the Villages of Patterson project developers Joe Hollowell and Bruce Harrington, and Patterson Joint Unified School District in 2006 was recently described by Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge as “well-defined” and “collaborative.”
However, the district’s mitigation agreement is just one small, significantly consequential component of what has become a contentious and storied evolution of residential development in Patterson.
Immediately after Menge complimented the original mitigation agreement during a school board workshop, he informed attendees that three or four current developers of the project have not followed the agreement. “Several developers have since, and continue to, stray from the original agreement.”
The mitigation agreement calls for each developer to pay building fees up front to facilitate the district’s ability to increase infrastructure concurrently, as needed, to house the increased student population. Without naming any of the developers Menge told attendees of a growth workshop, “So far, one developer did begin construction on his model homes without prepayment of any of his lots, and never fully paid his obligation until one of the builders picked up his tab. A second developer has ignored the agreement entirely and has been building homes without any prepayment of any kind. This same developer is also demanding the district reduce our fees as promised in the agreement for higher density homes, because he says the profits won’t be high enough.”
Due to the housing market crash and Great Recession that occurred soon after the development was approved, the district chose to delay a new school buildout. The addition of a new wing at Walnut Grove provided housing for incoming students while allowing “them [developers] get the development off the ground.”
According to Menge, in an effort to show goodwill to the developers with hopes that future mitigation agreements would be easily agreed upon, the district also made a concession with developers that allowed them to pay a portion of the fees upfront rather than all of them as stipulated in the mitigation agreement. According to the district, those concessions have not been reciprocated.
Menge did not name any of the developers but told those attending one of the board’s growth workshops that “So far, one developer did begin construction on his model homes without prepayment of any of his lots, and never fully paid his obligation until one of the builders picked up his tab. A second developer has ignored the agreement entirely and has been building homes without any prepayment of any kind. This same developer is also demanding the district reduce our fees as promised in the agreement for higher density homes, because he says the profits won’t be high enough.”
Compounding the district’s facilities needs brought on by developers not following the mitigation agreement is the city’s decision to delay the $12,000,000 payment due to the district.
In 2018 the City Council, acting as the board of the West Patterson Financing Authority (WFPA), formed Communities Facilities District 2018-01 (CFD - often called Mello Roos). The WPFA issues bonds through individual CFDs that allow the city and developers to leverage the cost of certain infrastructure and public improvements within a development project.
Within the city’s Villages of Patterson development agreement, CFD 2018-01 is to provide $12 million dollars to PJUSD to offset the costs associated with project students. Specifically, the development agreement approved in 2006 lists the school district as an estimated first priority.
In September 2021 the city first released 6.5 million dollars in bonds to primarily expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
In December of 2021 the council voted to approve the second bond issuance to reimburse land owners [developers] for certain “eligible improvements and facilities.”
According to Resolution 2021-03, “Upon the issuance of two hundred (200) new building permits in the Villages commencing after June 1, 2021, or as soon as the Board may issue a second series of bonds through CFD 2018-1 sufficient to generate five million dollars ($5 million) in bond proceeds, the Finance Director shall bring a Resolution of Issuance to the Board for the Board to authorize a second bond issuance in connection with CFD 2018-1.”
These facility and fiscal issues have so far been circumstances that the district has been able to navigate.
By redirecting all sixth grade students from Walnut Grove and Creekside Middle back to their home elementary schools, and further consolidating all seventh and eighth grade students from Walnut Grove into Creekside the district was able to continue serving those students with minimal to moderate impact to students.
Improvements at PHS that include the new science building and theater, which will also house additional classrooms, were funded by a community supported bond. The expansion will delay the campus’ need for portable units as it is expected to house approximately 2,600 students before the new high school is built on the Zacharias Property.
However, impacts from the Villages of Patterson project are not the only ones the district faces.
With three other planned residential developments currently approved, and one already underway, the district faces significant impact that could have, and they say should have, been mitigated long before ground was broken.
Baldwin Ranch Zacharias Master Plan
The city faced great scrutiny when it first considered rezoning part of the West Patterson Business Park from light industrial to residential/commercial in November 2020.
Despite the concerns voiced by the county supervisors’ and planning offices, residents, the superintendent’s office, and many other vested parties the request was approved and a short time later plans for residential development were underway.
The rezoned areas have since been included in the Baldwin Ranch Zacharias Master Plan and consist of three separate residential developments.
Originally the Baldwin Ranch Master Plan was a development project south of the city’s corp yard. The plan included 305 residences adding a projection of 191 students. That plan was amended to include the Baldwin Ranch North project that is already under construction north of the city’s corp yard on Baldwin Road, near Calvinson Parkway.
According to the district, city and county officials had, at best, not received all information pertinent to the project prior to approval. At worst, the district has implied that officials were purposely misled.
Former Director of Community Development David James and the applicant developer Joe Hollowell told planning commission members and council members that the district had been well involved with the project plans.
Statements of “robust communication,” and being “committed to working with the school district,” were said by the two men but the district denies their claims in practice. The superintendent’s office has repeatedly asserted during public comments that the developer and city staff did not include the district in the planning of these developments. In fact, the district claims that their requests to be included in development meetings were ignored.
Menge previously told the board, “Our district submitted a written response to the draft Environmental Impact Report addressed to Gruber Consultants on Nov 12, 2020, expressing our concerns about the impact the Baldwin Ranch project would have on our schools when we were made aware of this project. However, this information was not submitted to either the planning commission or the city council and was not included in the final draft of the report.”
The district has since sent letters regarding this specific claim to the County Board of Supervisors Chairman Terry Withrow as well as Patterson’s Mayor Pro-Tem Dominic Farinha.
When complete, Baldwin Ranch North will result in a population increase of about 280 students, leaving the district to figure out how to accommodate approximately 470 total students from both projects with no mitigation plans by the developer beyond state mandated impact fees that the district says, won’t cover the cost of a wing of classrooms.
Hollowell, who was in receipt of a signed development agreement a week after the board of supervisors approved the plan, has told stakeholders that students generated by the project will go to Apricot Valley. An elementary school that is nearly at capacity with no room to build out.
The development agreement for the Zacharias project is expected to be presented to council for approval in approximately two months.
In February, Menge told stakeholders that discussions with developers were ongoing and that they were working to come up with a mitigation agreement. However, Menge told those gathered for a recent growth workshop that discussions with one of the developers were not going as well as they had been.
Once again not publicly naming the developer involved, Menge told stakeholders, “In recent conversations with one of the developers of Zacharias it was explained to the district that the impact to schools, and indirectly the community, ‘isn’t their problem.’ They further explained they [developer] shouldn’t have to meet with us, and they felt they should only have to pay state mandated minimum fees, and they felt a little like the school district is being greedy in our requests.”
A mitigation agreement that meets the long-term needs of a district to the benefit of a community is more complex than a developer writing a check. A robust mitigation agreement will cover a range of concerns that includes timing of fees, pacing of construction, and appropriate school sites decided upon with input from the district following state guidelines.
At full build-out, the Zacharias project is expected to generate 3,000 students – increasing the district’s total population by half of the current total.
In a statement from February, Superintendent Phil Alfano said, “I want to make it clear that we are not against development, but we also don’t want to go back to the days where families were forced onto year round scheduling and shoddy portables to house students impacted by poorly mitigated residential development.” According to the district, that scenario is now unavoidable.
