Twenty-six-year-old Emily Butler of Patterson was arrested after two of her roommates sustained injuries during yesterday's stabbing incident on Pinto Way.
Upon arrival to the scene deputies located two people suffering wounds caused by a knife.
The victims' names have not been released but were identified as a 27-year-old male and a 25-year-old female.
The male victim suffered injuries to his forehead, ear and hand.
The female victim suffered injuries to her chest and arm.
Injuries sustained by the victims were not life threatening and they were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Butler also sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported for treatment, according to a statement released by Patterson Police.
Deputies determined the assault occurred during a verbal argument that took place inside of the house.
"Butler grabbed an unknown type of knife, at which time roommates attempted to disarm her."
Butler was booked at the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon.
*Edited September 5, 2021 to include update
Preliminary reports from Patterson Police Services indicate three people were transported by ground ambulance after a stabbing occurred on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
Deputies remain on scene conducting investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.