Useful or useless?

Let me ask you a question…Do you argue at home? Believe it or not, it happens in pastors' homes, too. For us, there are two very clear signs that something is wrong in our home. First one is silence, it’s all bad if it’s too quiet. Second, is ALL OUT WAR… the floodgates open and it’s on! Believe me, it isn't pretty!
There is an account recorded in the Bible (Mk.9), where Jesus walks into something closer to that second scene. He’s on his way down from a mountaintop experience with his friends Peter, James and John. As they are making their way down the mountain, Jesus hears a commotion and sees some religious people, arguing with his friends… the other 9 disciples. It’s said that the Sanhedrin (Religious Leaders) sent Scribes to instigate, and to gather evidence against Jesus, because he was suspected of misleading the people. So, it was bad!
In fact, there was so much arguing, no one heard or saw Jesus and the guys coming their way. But, when they did, everyone was overwhelmed with awe, and they ran to greet him. But, instead of greeting them with a smile, the first thing out of his mouth was, “What is all this arguing about?” (Mk.9:16 NLT)
I wonder if it’s a question God asks often when looking at us now. Look at our world today… There's a lot of arguing going on right now. From families to workplaces, from classrooms to churches, from news to politicians. We certainly argue about all the ”isms”… racism, sexism, capitalism, socialism, patriotism, conservatism, liberalism. We argue about everything!
You know what the sad part is? Sometimes, we get so caught up on the issues that we forget God wants us to focus on his people. We actually miss opportunities... or better yet, moments when God is inviting us into something deeper.
2 Peter 1:8 NLT says, “The more you grow like this, the more productive and useful you will be in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ''. In other words, the more we seize those God moments, the more productive and useful we become, because we are growing in our understanding of who Jesus is and how he works in and through his people. We become useful to God! Think about that for a second… We are saved from ourselves (sin), so that we can become useful to God in building his Kingdom. That is our purpose in life and is our salvation story.
My hope is that you find peace in knowing that God has a plan and purpose for your life and it matters to him. So much that he desires for you to know him in a unique and special way. If you don't have a relationship with Jesus, I urge you to stop right now and invite him in your heart and get plugged in with a church here in our community.
Friends, let’s try not to get caught up in the minor issues that distract us from what God is already doing all around us. That road will always lead to division and nowadays, we all know that road a little too well. Let’s choose to be useful to God and not useless, so we can continue building his Kingdom together.
n By Pastor Tito Valdespino, New Life Christian Center Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
