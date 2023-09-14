The Patterson High School varsity football team continued its winning streak, beating Menlo-Atherton 24-21. The JV team was defeated 6-18 as was the frosh team, losing 6-27. The football Tigers don’t have matchups this week. Here’s a look at what other games are being played this week:
Thursday, Sept 14
Flag football vs Merced JV at 6:00 p.m., Varsity at 7:00 p.m.
Girls golf vs. Buhach Colony (St. Stanislaus) match at 2:00 p.m.
Girls tennis vs Livingston match at 2:00 p.m.
Water polo vs Golden Valley, varsity girls at 4:15 p.m., varsity boys at 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept 15
Boys water polo at Johansen JV Tournament first game TBA
Girls tennis at JV cluster #1 (Merced HS) matches at 9:00 a.m.
Saturday, Sept16
Boys JV water polo tournament at Johansen (away) start time TBA
Cross country at Frog Town Invitational (Angels Camp) meet at 9:00 a.m.
Monday, Sept 18
Girls volleyball vs Buhach Colony frosh/soph at 4:00 p.m., JV at 5:00 p.m., Varsity at 6:00 p.m.
Flag football vs Atwater JV at 6:00 p.m., varsity at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 19
Water polo vs Merced JV boys 3:30 p.m., varsity girls at 4:15 p.m., varsity boys at 5:15 p.m.
Girls tennis at Buhach Colony (away) match at 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.