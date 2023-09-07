In a commanding performance under the Friday night lights, the Patterson Tigers Varsity Football team showcased their prowess, securing a 3-0 record by dismantling Sequoia High School in Redwood City. Led by the dynamic trio of QB Max Medina, Jeremiah Lugo, and Noah Cozart on offense, and anchored by a tenacious defense reminiscent of conference champions, the Tigers left an indelible mark on the gridiron.
Offensively, the Tigers were nothing short of exceptional. Quarterback Max Medina orchestrated the team's offensive attack with precision, unleashing a barrage of plays that left Sequoia's defense reeling. Medina's ability to read the field and connect with his targets was a game-changer, creating opportunities for his teammates to shine.
Jeremiah Lugo and Noah Cozart seized the moment, showcasing their athletic prowess and finesse. Lugo's elusive moves and Cozart's reliable hands proved to be a formidable combination that Sequoia High School struggled to contain throughout the game. The offensive trio's chemistry was evident in every play, driving home the Tigers' dominance.
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers' defense lived up to its reputation as a conference champion defense. They held down the fort with unwavering determination, shutting down Sequoia's offensive attempts time and time again. Key players Matt Wilcox, Tony Lomeli, Jordan Sandoval-Lopez, and Royale Tago emerged as leaders for the Defense. Jeremiah Lugo and Donjhae Hardin each snagged an interception to help seal the game for Patterson.
The defense's disruptive presence on the field was instrumental in stifling Sequoia's offensive game plan. Their ability to pressure the quarterback and halt the run game greatly contributed to the Tigers' resounding victory.
The synergy between the offense and defense was evident in the final score, reflecting a team that's firing on all cylinders. The Patterson Tigers' triumph over Sequoia High School sends a resounding message to their opponents – they are a force to be reckoned with on their quest for championship glory.
With a 3-0 record under their belt, the Patterson Tigers Varsity Football team is poised for a remarkable season ahead. As they continue to hone their skills and build on their successes, the anticipation grows for what this talented squad can achieve. The Tigers' performance on Friday night in Redwood City was not just a win; it was a statement of their potential to be champions.
Player of the game:
Jeremiah Lugo: 14 carries, 118 rush Yds, averaging 8.4 Yds per carry, 4 Touchdowns.
Offensive Top 3:
1. Jeremiah Lugo
2. Max Medina: 185 yards Passing with 2 Touchdowns.
3. Noah Cozart: 4 Rec's, 63 rec Yds. And 1 Touchdown.
Defensive Top 3:
1. Tony Lomeli: 2.5 Tackles, 2 Tack for loss & 2 Sacks.
2. Nehemiah Va'a: 2 Tackles, 1 Tack for loss and 1 Sack with 1 forced Fumble.
3. Matt Wilcox: 10 Tackles and 1 Fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.