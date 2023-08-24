The Patterson High School varsity football Tigers opened up the season at home against Hilmar, winning the game 45-20. Hilmar started the night off by scoring first, but the Tigers came roaring back to tie it at seven apiece in the first quarter via a rushing touchdown by Quarterback Max Medina.
Things started clicking in the second quarter when sophomore kicker Jared Carrete contributed three points, followed by an absolute laser from Medina to senior wide receiver D.J. Hardin. It was at this point that Medina locked in and started putting on a performance for the fans. Quincy Simien and company held it down on defense all game long, which got the ball back into Medina's hands to lead the offense to a great victory at home.
Coach Rob Cozart had nothing but high praise for the varsity team. "The guys responded to adversity in a lot of different situations, experiencing a lot of teachable moments, but to come out with a 45-20 win over a really good program like Hilmar in week one is a good first step into the rest of the year," he said.
When asked what it's like to coach a team with a dual threat like Medina, Cozart said, "It's a lot of fun. He's electric, he's a leader, and he's smart and knows when and how to make guys miss in order for him to get the ball to his receivers. When it comes to risk and reward, the reward is pretty high on him." Cozart was also proud of the offensive line. "Man, they took it to them. There were a lot of subs coming in and out on the line. They were kind of rocky at first, but once they got settled in and got their rhythm, they started bulldozing guys around and it helped the run game."
Top 3 Performers:
QB Max Medina: 181 Pass Yds, 4 TDs and 41 Yds rushing, 1 TD
WR Jace Johnson: 41 Yds, 3 Rec., 2 TDs
RB Coby Joseph: 154 Yds Rushing, 18 Carries, 1 TD
Patterson is on the road Friday night at Mountain House, which is also coming off a win, beating McNair 33-21.
