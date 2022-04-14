Fire agencies from as far away as Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties responded to a vegetation fire that forced residents on Stakes Street and Charles Street to evacuate their homes in Grayson on Sunday. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit continues the investigation.
Members of West Stanislaus Fire Protection District (WSFPD) went to investigate a column of smoke minutes before the emergency call was received around 9:30 a.m. and were able to immediately begin requesting additional aid.
The vegetation fire was reported in the river bottom on the north side of Grayson Road, bounded by a bridge to the west and cultivated agriculture fields to the northeast.
Dry, dense fuels kept first responders busy for over 12 hours as they worked to contain the wildfire in high winds that pushed the fire across Grayson Road into the southern portion of the river bottom.
WSFPD, Stanislaus County Fire Warden Office (SCFWO) and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were unified in command of the incident allowing greater access to resources to ensure public safety.
Three divisions, over 100 firefighters from more than 10 agencies laid thousands of feet of hose and worked to contain the fire from the ground. PG&E was quickly on scene securing power lines and supporting the efforts of fire personnel.
SCSO Air 101 assisted command officials in mapping the fire from the air to determine ongoing need as strong wind gusts pushed the fire across the river bottom and toward houses in Grayson.
Approximately four hours after the fire was reported, Incident Command made the decision to begin evacuations as the fire rapidly moved west. Notifications were sent through Everbridge, a public warning platform, and SCSO deputies that had been staged in the area began door-to-door notifications as well as loud-speaker announcements in English and Spanish to alert the neighborhood.
Residents were seen quickly loading packed bags into their vehicles as others in the neighborhood watched from park benches across the street.
Bulldozer operator and WSFPD volunteer Tyler Wells cut a wide path into the dense overgrowth behind the homes on Charles Street allowing Brush 35 from Lathrop-Manteca Fire District and Cal-Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit 4485 to access the area. Additional crews from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service joined LMFD and Cal-Fire to open the canopy above and prevent the flames from moving into the neighborhood.
Teams along Stakes Street utilized hundreds of feet of hose line where the ground was too soft for the dozer to clear. Their efforts protected approximately 25 homes and many other structures from the immediate threat that forced the evacuations.
The Grayson Community Center was established as the Command Post and the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services and Stanislaus County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) provided food and resources.
Residents were cleared to return to their homes around 3 p.m. and Sheriff Jeff Dirkse announced via Facebook that the fire had reached containment around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and by 5 p.m. Incident Command began preparing a back firing plan.
Back firing, also called back burning, is a controlled fire practice that limits the available fuel to prevent or help stop an already active fire.
Crews from Cal-Fire and Fish and Wildlife cut a handline through the thick tules and cattails on the northeast flank of the fire area to prepare for the operation. The overgrowth responsible for choking access to the river bottom and causing dangerously fast-moving fire all day was the perfect fuel to quickly move the fires together, as Chief Schali described, “Fire wants to meet up with fire.”
As the flames moved north-northeast from the westernmost area of the fire, crews on the east side across a cultivated field began their operation around 7 p.m.
Winds picked up causing a couple spot fires to pop up in the tules just south of the handline but by 8:30 p.m. the controlled burn had moved north-northwest to meet the active fire line, successfully ending the forward progress of the fire.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night to monitor flareups and extinguish spot fires. They will continue mop-up on the approximately 185 acres throughout the week monitoring long-burning fuels.
