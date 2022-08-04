Vehicle fire at Flying J

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 Patterson Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire at Flying J.
The engine compartment of a vehicle parked near the fuel pumps was on fire when crews arrived on scene. Quick hose work by firefighters knocked the flames down before the fire had a chance to spread to the nearby fuel sources.
After gaining control of the fire, crews were able to pry the hood open to fully extinguish the flames that remained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.