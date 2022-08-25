Vehicle fire closes Highway 33

Highway 33 was temporarily shut down between Poppy Avenue and Almond Avenue on August 19 while emergency crews responded to a non-injury traffic collision.
The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a power pole and caught on fire. Crews from Patterson Fire stations 51 and 52 and Patterson Police Services responded to the scene.
Crews were able to control the resulting vegetation fire from spreading, however due to firefighter safety concerns the vehicle could not be extinguished until Turlock Irrigation District arrived and rerouted power from the downed lines.
