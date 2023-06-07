Velma Genevieve Freitas Borba was born in Stevinson, CA on November 4,1937. She was the sixth child and second daughter born to Alexandrina de Rosa Jacinto and Antonio August Freitas. Velma died on May 24, 2023 at the age of 85 at her home in Patterson, CA.
Velma attended Cottonwood Elementary School and Gustine High School. Velma married the true love of her life Gilbert Westley Borba Jr. and they raised five children, Becky, Rocky, Alice, Gilbert and Michael. Velma retired from a successful 28-year career from Laidlaw Transport in Newman, CA. She began her career as a school bus driver for many young children who still today acknowledge she was their favorite driver. She retired as the office manager in 2003. She lived in Patterson for over 56 years where she raised her family, hosted many social gatherings and lived throughout her retired life.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13th at 11:00 am at the Lopes Hall Sacred Heart School in Patterson, CA.
She was loved and admired by the many she shared with in life, including her husband of 58 years, Gilbert Westley Borba Jr, daughters Becky Carlson (Jeff Carlson), Alice Allard (Guy Allard) and sons Rocky Borba (Tammy Rovedatti), Gilbert Borba III (Sand Keller) and Michael Borba, brother, Arnold Freitas and sister Alexandria Freitas Varga, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friendships.
She had the gift to wrap everyone into her loving embrace and provide a mother’s comfort. Each of us who knows her holds a bit of her story. She was so loved and will be deeply missed, especially her warm hospitality and unforgettable culinary skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.