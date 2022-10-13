On Saturday afternoon and evening, October 8, a pop-up fair appeared in the parking lot of Creekside Middle School. Dozens of small businesses gathered, and crowds of attendees browsed the wares.
Some children participated in a costume contest, competing for most creative, scariest, grossest, and funniest costumes.
Arlene Munoz has organized this Halloween fair for five years now. She’s a wedding coordinator by trade, but during the off-season puts together craft fairs for Christmas, Easter, and Halloween.
Before the event came to Patterson, Munoz hosted it in Tracy. “[Coordinating events] is probably my favorite thing to do,” she said. “I love to host, and Halloween being my favorite event, so we for sure wanted to start something like that here.”
Mac’s, a business selling macrons, was one vendor present. Owner Guadalupe Gallardo explained that she began making macrons two years ago and decided to sell them in March of this year. She had attended two similar pop-ups before, Gallardo noted this one had the largest attendance.
Estefany Martinez of Natalie’s Creations has been creating custom cups and mugs for a year. After making some custom drinkware for her family with a Cricut, she expanded the hobby into a business. This was her first foray into craft markets, and after receiving significant positive feedback she plans to continue appearing at events.
Isabel Litzinger has been working with Paparazzi jewelry for two years. “I have a lot of fun doing it,” she said. “It’s always fun to come to events like this. I’m a people person so I enjoy coming to the events.”
Handmade gnomes are Nicole Brown’s product. She makes gnomes for all seasons and holidays and has been honing her craft for a year. “A lot of people love them,” she said. This was her first event as a seller, but she had been to larger ones as a shopper. Still, she enjoyed the business opportunities of this Halloween fair.
Henry and Rosa Garcia run Sweet Flakes and Dough, a home bakery based in Modesto. “Anything you can think of, we make it,” Rosa said. The two years of their business have been rather successful, and they’ve attended multiple fairs in Modesto. This was their first time selling in Patterson, and also the largest event they had attended.
The crowd dispersed as the sun set on a day full of festivities.
