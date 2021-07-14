Vera Ann Bettencourt, 103, passed away peacefully Monday, July 5th in Turlock.
Mrs. Bettencourt, born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma, graduated from Patterson High School in 1936. She and her late husband were co-owners of Stewarts Blacksmith. Through her love of antiques she opened The Old Jailhouse Antique Shop.
Mrs. Bettencourt is survived by her sons, Charles Stewart of Patterson, David Stewart of Sequim, Washington; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Perry Stewart and Frank Bettencourt; son, Jan Stewart.
A Graveside Service was held, Monday, July 12th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350 or a charity of your choice.
