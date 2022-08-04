Vera Geneva Ashlock, 91 of Turlock passed away Monday, July 25th at her residence with her family by her side.
Ms. Ashlock was born July 5, 1931 in Montana City Arkansas to John and Tinnie Hance. She was an active member of Full Gospel Assembly Church and a volunteer at the Salvation Army.
Vera is survived by her lifelong partner, James Wilson; children, Jerry (Deborah) Ashlock of Patterson, Bill (Tami) Ashlock of Patterson, Charles (Lina) Ashlock of Oregon, Patsy (Raymond Pearson) Ashlock of Patterson, Diane (Mark) Ashlock of Arkansas; Step son, Hugh Ashlock of Modesto; granddaughter, Jennifer (Justin) Pittenger; 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ashlock; sons, Danny Ashlock and James Ray Ashlock and Raymond Lee Ashlock.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, Friday, August 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
