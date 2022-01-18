Vicente Tiongson Olmos, 76 of Patterson, quietly and in his own special simple way, left for his spiritual journey to heaven on January 17 th at Emanuel
Medical Center in Turlock.
Vicente, also known as Vincent to friends and past co-workers or Enteng to family and friends back home, has lived his life to the fullest while spoiling his grandchildren: Vanessa, Lauren, Kirah, Kylah, and Kristofer Caden.
He is survived by his family Angie Olmos and children Victoria (daughter) and Lawrence Sioxson, Cay (daughter) and Jerome Lumbre, Esa (daughter) and Arnold Samson and his beloved siblings near and far.
Love You, Papa, we will miss you always.
A Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 am,
Thursday, January 27 th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.