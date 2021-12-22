Vicki Lynn Martinez, 73 of Patterson passed away on December 19, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson resident Karen Garcia completes congressional internship
- Tribute to Uncle Harry
- Bobcat sighted in Patterson
- Patterson Community Choir to host Christmas carol sing-along
- Girls’ basketball stay perfect entering home tourney; boys’ win home tourney and are upset at Ripon
- Hot Cocoa 5k
- Kenneth Paul Banta: March 10, 1946 - December 11, 2021
- Police Log November 29 to December 5
- Regarding coverage of Mayor McCord
- Farewell Marilyn Hoobler
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.