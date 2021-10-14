Victim of deadly assault identified

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (SCSD), has released the identity of the victim of Friday's deadly assault.
Jose Mendoza, a 17-year-old Patterson resident succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged stabbing that occurred in Patterson on October 8.
Initial reports from 9-1-1 calls identified several potential locations to which deputies and investigators responded.
Ultimately, physical evidence found on the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive corresponded to information from witnesses which helped determine the location to be where the assault took place.
An attempt was made to transport Mendoza to a local hospital via private vehicle. Although first responders were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of Carpenter Road and West Main Street, Mendoza succumbed to his injuries before arriving at the hospital.
Investigators have yet to release any suspect information but Sergeant Luke Schwartz Public Information Officer for SCSD told the Irrigator, "They're actively working the case and making headway as we speak."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department at 209-552-2468 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-602-7469.
