A shooting in downtown Turlock resulted in the death of 21-year-old Patterson resident Romeo Portillo, and injured an unidentified 20-year-old, also from Patterson.
Turlock police responded to the report of a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in downtown Turlock at 2:06 a.m. on January 14.
An investigation of the scene identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but none of the individuals involved were at the scene.
During a search of the area, officers located the victims in a gray Honda sedan in the area of East Main Street and Bonita Avenue.
Officers provided immediate medical care until ambulance personnel arrived and transported Portillo and the unidentified man to the hospital. Portillo died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting; the unidentified victim was reported to be in stable condition.
The driver, identified as Gary Jackson, 22, of Patterson, was arrested for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. He was interviewed at Turlock Police Department and subsequently booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.
Evidence collected during the investigation suggests two groups of individuals were involved in the shooting and more than one firearm was used.
The motive for the shooting is not yet clear, police say, but appears to have stemmed from an altercation at a local bar.
“This investigation is a top priority for our detectives, and we ask that anyone who may have information about the identity of any involved individuals to please come forward. The safety of the public is our number one concern,” said Detective Sergeant Victor Barcelos.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539, or TPD Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Callers can leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
