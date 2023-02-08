Victor David Vargas, a previous longtime resident of Patterson was 59 when he passed away in his Modesto home while asleep on April 16, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of missing woman identified
- Amy Jennifer Vizzolini: March 22, 1970 – January 1, 2023
- Stephen Terry Pedrazzi: May 25, 1947 – January 23, 2023
- Amy Jennifer Vizzolini: March 22, 1970 – January 1, 2023
- Police Log January 23 to January 29
- Victims of fatal Turlock shooting from Patterson
- Patterson's Past: 100 year's ago- Snowflakes fall in Patterson
- PJUSD results for 2023 National History Day
- WSFPD recruits get familiar with their gear
- Tigers basketball looks to finish season strong
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.