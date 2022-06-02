If you’ve driven by the Patterson Skate Park recently, you’ve probably noticed a new shop conveniently located across the street, Village Skate. But before you brush it off as a store you may never visit if you don’t skateboard, think again.
Village Skate is Patterson’s newest, hippest retail shop offering merchandise that most Patterson residents often have to either order online, or drive to the nearest mall to purchase.
“[Besides skateboarding items] we have clothing as well,” said General Manager Ryan Carranza. “We sell pants like Dickies, Levis, LRG and also carry brands of VOX, Thrasher, Death Wish, Huf, Enjoi and lots more.”
Victims of Patterson’s charm, the owners of Village Skate, which has maintained its original location in Los Banos since 2003, were present during the grand opening of Maxx Cards Gaming.
“Maxx Cards is a friend of ours from Los Banos and we were out here for his grand opening,” said Carranza. “We really liked the town. We went to look at the Skate Park and saw the building for lease across the street and decided to give it a go.”
A wall of shoes such as Vans, Nike and Lakai were displayed along the back of the store which is also fitted with mirrors and benches to try them on. When you first enter the shop, you’ll see display cases of name brand sunglasses and watches as well.
“We carry Nixon watches, Ray Ban glasses, SPY and Oakley.”
Behind the counter you can find New Era fitted and snapback hats with different sports team logos and designs. You’ll also find brand fragrances for both men and women.
“We carry Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, Versace, Polo, Marc Jacobs, Coach [and more.]”
For the skaters out there, there’s also lots of decks, completes (skateboards that are complete with wheels and all the accessories) and tools for you to go through as well.
“We’ve sold quite a bit of skate tools and bearings,” said Carranza. “On the weekend kids will come in and browse and during the weekday they’ll come in with their families and get boards and completes.”
Village Skate offers the opportunity to build your skateboard custom to your desired specifications part-by-part, but also sells pre-assembled “completes” that range from $85 to $150. So far, Carranza said that the community has been very supportive of the new business and even attracts customers from Newman that come down to purchase custom skateboards.
Some skateboard brands that are sold at Village Skate include: Primitive, Santa Cruz, Preacher, Real, Anti-Hero, Crooked, Baker, DGK, Chocolate, Death Wish, and more.
Carranza also says that even if you don’t skate, it’s really for everyone and never too late to get started.
“We carry longboards, and we can custom make it with larger, softer wheels that are used for just cruising. The smaller boards with the smaller, harder wheels are generally used for doing tricks [but if you just want to get started and cruise] we can help you make a custom board for that.”
So far, staff from Village Skates’ Los Banos location have been on site training local hires as they prepare for their Grand Opening Tuesday, June 21. Although the location remains open in the meantime Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m..
Village Skate is located at 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. Their phone number is 209-270-2202 and can be followed on Instagram @villageskateshop.
