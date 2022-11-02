Violeta Anderson, formerly of Patterson, passed away on October 9th 2022 at 87 in Santa Monica.
She was born in the Mexican state of Chiapas in 1935 and attended medical school at the Universidad Nacional Autonoma where she met her husband, Albert H Anderson MD. She worked with her husband as a laboratory technician and office manager at their office in Patterson until their retirement in 2000. Violeta held the number one slot for women's singles at the Modesto Racquet Club for a substantial timeframe, and was an avid golfer and was active in Soroptomist International.
She is survived by her sister and three children.
Remembrances can be submitted to the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, where she had been a board member.
