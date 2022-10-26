Born August 3 1932 in Patterson California. Passed away October 16 2022 at the age of 90 years old. Virginia lived most of her life in Patterson, then moving to Modesto to be near family. She was active in many organizations while in Patterson.
She is preceded in death by her son Michael Alberti.
She leaves her husband Mike Alberti, daughters Renee Deniz, and Roxann Keys. She had 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A grave site service will be held Friday October 28, 2022 at Patterson District Cemetery.
