Virginia “Ginny” Lanfranki, 92, longtime resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 20, 2021.
Ginny Lanfranki was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Frank Gygax and Ruth Bramberg Gygax. During her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding and swimming with her sister Carol. After graduating from Oak Park High School in 1945, she studied nursing at University of Illinois. Upon graduating at the top of her class, she was offered a full medical school scholarship. While working as a visiting nurse, she met the love of her life, Dr. John Lanfranki. They would marry and move to California.
Ginny and John moved to Patterson and established a medical practice in 1954. Ginny earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Stanislaus State in 1979, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and continued her work as a registered nurse with her husband. Ginny and John served the Patterson community with their medical practice for 56 years until August 2008.
Ginny was a member of the Federated Church in Patterson. Ginny loved all things “Family.” She will be remembered as a dedicated friend and a loving wife, mother, and “Grammie.”
Her beloved husband, Dr. John Lanfranki and oldest son John preceded her in death. Ginny is survived by her sons David Lanfranki (Ann) of Tracy, Tom Lanfranki (Karen) of Walnut Creek; daughters, Eleanor Lanfranki of Patterson and Linda Wehrmeister of Concord; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Private family funeral arrangements are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions in Ginny Lanfranki's name be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel
