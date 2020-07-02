Editor,
Public libraries across the nation are likely to remain closed throughout the summer. But although summer reading programs for kids have been canceled, many libraries are offering “virtual programs” as the next best thing.
And that includes the Stanislaus County Library System, which has scheduled a virtual presentation by the national touring theatre troupe Activated Story Theatre.
The Activated Story Theatre, now in its 32nd year, has performed for Stanislaus County libraries numerous times over the years, and was scheduled to return in April.
Now, the troupe will be presenting a virtual program for the library beginning July 1, with a performance of multicultural folktales to appeal to all ages, specially edited for virtual presentation.
For more information about the program, please call the library at (209) 558-7800 or visit the Act!vated Story Theatre website at http://activatedstorytheatre.com.
The virtual program will consist of two of the troupe’s most popular stories:Hina Moves to the Moon (Polynesian): a Hawaiian origin myth about a phenomenal seamstress who takes her skill to the moon to escape her unhappy life on earth. The Tortoise and the Hare (Greek): a rather vaudevillian take on Aesop’s classic fable, our narrative has the hammy hare wanting to be the star of the show, but he is upstaged by the patient and persistent tortoise.
Act!vated Story Theatre doesn’t just tell stories, they “Act!vate” them. Each show incorporates physical comedy, zany props and costumes, audience participation, music, American Sign Language and a unique set, an oversize “book” with pages that turn to reveal scenery. Act!vated Story Theatre was founded in San Francisco in 1988 by Dennis and Kimberly Goza. The professional touring troupe has performed in 45 states plus Washington, DC and Japan. See http://activatedstorytheatre.com/schedule.html for a complete list of upcoming show dates and locations. In addition to live performances at schools, libraries, museums and other venues across the country every year the Act!-vated duo produces “Act!vated Stories” podcast to listen to and publishes folktales for reading out loud that can be found online http://activatedstorytheatre.com/folktale.html .
Dennis Goza
Burbank, CA
