Vivienne Scott Wigle, 91 of Patterson passed away on November 20, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- PJUSD investigation of McCord continues
- No charges filed against teacher – who’s also Patterson’s mayor
- Arrests made in death of 17-year-old Jose Mendoza
- Patterson resident, Natalie Villanueva releases third book
- Police Log November 15 to November 21
- Lorenne Clothilde Alves: October 23, 1928 - November 16, 2021
- Historic season ends in familiar fashion
- So much to be grateful for!
- Police Log November 8 to November 14
- PHS HOSA Club preparing for success
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.