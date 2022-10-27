Volunteer Spotlight Captain Eddie Thompson

In partnership with West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, the Patterson Irrigator will feature the Volunteer Spotlight to pay tribute to those who serve the community as volunteer firefighters.
Eddie Thompson is longtime volunteer firefighter with over 24 years of service to his community with the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District (WSCFPD). He lives in Patterson and primarily responds out of Station 50 (Patterson). Captain Thompson has been actively involved in various programs with the WSCFPD, to include being the current Chairman of the Patterson Volunteers Operation Santa Toy Drive, Chairman of the “Every 15 Minutes” program at Patterson High School, Past President of the Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association, and former Fire Basics Academy Training Officer.
Captain Thompson is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and holds numerous other certifications including Rescue Systems, Hazardous Materials I.C./Decon/Operations, Firefighter 1A, and Command Classes which have qualified him to be able to work shifts on the WSCFPD’s “On-Call Officer” program.
Captain Thompson joined the fire service after seeing a recruitment flyer that the fire department put out and he felt the need to help his community. He says the most rewarding part of being with the department is knowing that he can try to make a difference in the outcome of our citizens during emergency situations.
Eddie currently works as a fulltime Campus Supervisor at Patterson High School, and he also works part time at Patterson District Ambulance as an E.M.T.
Eddie is married, has a daughter and two granddaughters. When he’s not working or volunteering, he loves spending time with them, especially his granddaughters.
The WSCFPD is extremely grateful to have dedicated volunteer firefighters like Captain Thompson amongst our ranks and we need more members of our communities who have a desire to serve like Eddie does.
If you would like more information on becoming a WSCFPD volunteer, check out our website at: http://www.weststanfire.org/volunteer-firefighters/ or attend our informational meeting on October 27th at 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway (Patterson Fire Station 52) at 7:00 p.m.
