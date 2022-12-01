Firefighter Abundis is a newer member of the West Stanislaus Fire (WSF) family. She is the only active female volunteer firefighter in the District, and has been a volunteer for just under a year.
However short, Patience’s exposure to the fire service has already provided many profound experiences.
Firefighter Abundis lives in Patterson and responds out of the WSF Patterson Station 50. She is employed by the Patterson Joint Unified School District and works at Walnut Grove Elementary School.
Patience’s initial interest in being a volunteer firefighter was to gain experience as a first responder while she pursued a career in law enforcement -- her dream job since she was young. However, after just a few months of being a volunteer for West Stanislaus Fire, she realized that her career ambitions had changed, and she discovered that the fire service was what she was most passionate about.
Patience is actively involved in acquiring the education, training, and incident experiences to make her goal of becoming a career firefighter in the next few years her reality. She is currently enrolled in an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training program and is also finishing her collegiate education at Modesto Junior College, where she is studying Irrigation Technology and Agriculture Science. After this education is complete, she will continue to take fire and rescue courses to improve her knowledge, skills, and abilities as a firefighter.
When she’s not volunteering at WSF, working at the school, engaging in college or EMT training, Patience enjoys working out, going on long runs, cooking, trying new restaurants, and spending time with her family and friends, and relaxing with her new puppy that she adores. She also enjoys visiting her boyfriend in Texas and exploring all the state has to offer.
WSF is proud to have Patience as a member of our team. We are excited to help her achieve her ambitions and see her goal of becoming a career firefighter come to fruition.
The West Stanislaus Fire Protection District needs more community members like Firefighter Abundis who want to experience the joy and excitement of being a Volunteer Firefighter. If you would like more information on becoming a WSFPD volunteer, check out our website at: http://www.weststanfire.org/volunteer-firefighters/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.