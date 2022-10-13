Volunteer Spotlight Richard Gerety

In partnership with West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, the Patterson Irrigator will feature the Volunteer Spotlight to pay tribute to those who serve the community as volunteer firefighters.
Richard Gerety has been a Volunteer Firefighter with the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District (WSCFPD) for more than five years. He primarily works out of Station 53, Westley as well as the Station 50, Patterson.
He and his loving and supportive wife, Jennifer, have a 3-year-old son, Richard IV and they currently live in Patterson. They enjoy camping, boating, fishing, and other family activities.
Richard comes from a long line of family members in the fire service dating back to his grandfather Richard Lara who also volunteered at the Westley station.
Richard decided to become a firefighter after being inspired by his cousin Battalion Chief Paul Lara and his uncle Chief Mike Lara (retired), both of whom were members of the WSCFPD.
Gerety felt the need to help his community, to be able to serve others when they needed it the most. He has completed the WSCFPD Fire Basics training, First Responder, and is qualified as an Engineer (a firefighter that drives and operates the fire engines).
Gerety has deployed on three strike teams to large wildfires in 2020 and 2021, and on Aug 28, 2021, he was severely injured while deployed to the Caldor Incident in El Dorado County.
Richard spent 33 days at the U.C. Davis Burn Center and continues to be treated for his injuries. Richard’s training and experience has enabled him to be of service to not only his local community but to the State of California and he looks forward to the day he can return to fire service.
In addition to his service with the WSCFPD, Richard is also a full-time field mechanic for John Deere and currently a supervisor at the Modesto office. Although he has considered pursuing a full-time career in the fire service, Gerety presently finds more enjoyment in being able to serve as a volunteer firefighter and while maintaining his professional career at John Deere.
Gerety and his wife are extremely grateful for the support they received from the community as well as their employers (John Deere and Yosemite Farm Credit-Turlock) following Richard’s injury and during his recovery over the last year.
The WSCFPD is extremely grateful to have Richard as a part of our firefighting family and we need more community members who feel a “call to service” to join our ranks. For more information on becoming a volunteer visit www.weststanfire.org/volunteer-firefighters/
