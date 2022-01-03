The Stanislaus Community System of Care (CSOC) is looking for volunteers to help conduct the 2022 Point-in-Time Count, an annual survey of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. The count data is critical to determine the scope of the problem, help define resources, and identify gaps in service.
It’s also used to help determine the amount of funding available to communities to develop housing and supportive services for people moving from homelessness to independent living.
“Homelessness affects all of us,” stated Jason Conway, Chair of CSOC. “The data collected will help us get a better understanding of the population experiencing homelessness.”
Every year the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in counties across the nation.
The PIT count is an unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. It’s a snapshot in time. This year’s count is scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Volunteers will work alongside the County’s Homeless Outreach and Engagement Team as they fan out across Stanislaus County. You’ll engage with local homeless individuals and their families to complete a survey and help distribute care packages (beanies, socks, snack, and water) to people you survey.
To volunteer, please go to http://stanislaus.pointintime.info You’ll be required to choose a training session and select the city where you’d like to work.
You can also register via phone at (209) 558-2961 or e-mail csoc@stancounty.com. The goal is to register 250 volunteers. The deadline is January 7, 2022.
Last year, a total of 2,927 homeless persons were identified in the 2021 PIT count.
The 2021 Homeless Shelter Count is organized by the Stanislaus Community System of Care (CSOC) which includes local governments, non-profits, and homeless providers. For more information about CSOC, please visit www.csocstan.com.
Let’s Make Everyone Count!
