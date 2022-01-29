The Stanislaus Community System of Care (CSOC) is still looking for volunteers to help conduct the 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, an annual survey of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. The count data is critical to determine the scope of the problem, help define resources, and identify gaps in service.
The count had been scheduled for late January but was postponed due to health and safety concerns about COVID-19.
The PIT count is now scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022. Volunteers are needed at multiple locations county-wide to conduct surveys and hand out comfort kits to our neighbors experiencing homelessness in the streets.
There is still time to register as a volunteer. Simply go to the volunteer registration portal at https://stanislaus.pointintime.info/ and register by February 4.
New mandatory training dates are available and can be selected through the volunteer registration portal. For those who were registered previously, you can choose a new training date by clicking the “Update Registration” option on the registration portal.
All members of the community, family, and friends can participate in this important effort (must be 18 years or older by the day of the count to register). The goal is to register 250 volunteers for the count.
For questions, please call (209) 558-2298 or email csoc@stancounty.com.
The PIT count is an unduplicated count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night. Every year the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in counties across the nation.
Last year, a total of 2,927 homeless persons were identified in the Stanislaus County PIT count.
The count is organized by the Stanislaus Community System of Care (CSOC) which includes local governments, non-profits, and homeless providers.
For more information about CSOC, please visit www.csocstan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.