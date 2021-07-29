A great mix of classic and modern cars came out to support Wal-Mart’s fundraising efforts. Also on site were food, drink and retail vendors.
Wal-Mart hosts car show to benefit Children's Miracle Network and Valley Children's Hospital
- PI Staff
