“As they walked along they were talking about everything that had happened. As they talked and discussed these things, Jesus himself suddenly came and began walking with them. But God kept them from recognizing him.” Luke 24: 14-16 NLT
This Holy Week, Christians around the world gather to celebrate the passion, the death and the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One of my favorite Easter stories is when our Risen Savior appears to two disciples on their way to Emmaus. Emmaus was a town seven miles away from Jerusalem. They were heartbroken and discouraged because they had witnessed the crucifixion. All their hopes had been shattered. So Jesus suddenly came along and began to walk with them. They were kept from recognizing Him.
The Bible says that there was sadness written across their faces.
“We had hoped he was the Messiah who had come to rescue Israel. This all happened three days ago- they said.”
As they continued walking, Jesus confronted them for their unbelief and began to share Old Testament Scriptures about the sufferings of the Christ. Their hearts were burning with hope!
When they got to the town, they begged him: “Stay the night with us, since it is getting late. So He went home with them. As they sat down to eat, He took the bread and blessed it. Then he broke it and gave it to them. Suddenly, their eyes were opened, and they recognized him. And at that moment he disappeared!
I love the story because it has wonderful applications to our lives.
We are just coming out of one of the most difficult periods in our history with the Pandemic, only to face a period of stress due to economic inflation, uncertainty and the war in Ukraine. Many folks are still healing from loss and grief. Churches have experienced a decline and many have become indifferent. In the midst of this difficult journey, the risen Christ is walking with us, even if we do not recognize Him.
He knows about your pain, your sadness, your sleepless nights, your shattered dreams. Jesus is not too busy for you. He walks with you, loves you and offers you a different perspective filled with HOPE.
Because Jesus conquered death He is able to offer us what no one else can: forgiveness and an eternal life which starts here and now.
If you have a church family I encourage you to support your church this weekend. If you don’t, I want to personally invite you to visit us this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a bi-lingual service @ 118 N. 2nd. St. # C
It is at the table of fellowship that we might recognize that Jesus is alive and that he has been with us all along!
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
