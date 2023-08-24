With wildfire season in full effect many fire stations have deployed their firefighters and fire engines to the front lines. However, many of those on the front lines aren’t full time firefighters. West Stanislaus County Fire District Chief Jeff Frye says, “Volunteers are taking time off from their full-time jobs with the permission of their employers to fight fires 5-6 hours away from here.”
According to the US Forest Service, firefighters dealing with wildfires are working for sixteen plus hours a day with more than fourteen days away from home at a time. Along with these long strenuous periods of time, water and other resources may become scarce the longer they are fighting. It’s important that these firefighters have the proper hydration and tools necessary to fight these fires.
To help provide some solutions to the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District, Anheuser-Busch, donated a pallet containing 2,352 cans of water to the WSCFD through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council.
“These cans will most likely last till next year. This donation allows us to save that money and put it towards other needs,” said Chief Frye. “West Stanislaus Fire Protection District is volunteer based, and we operate on a very small budget. The value of that donation was about $400 and that’s money we can save to spend on essential tools, gear, or stuff we need for our firefighter’s protection such as clothes and personal protective equipment.”
Although it’s the firefighter’s job to serve and protect the public, it’s important that we as citizens of the West Stanislaus County Fire District do our part to make things easier for our firefighters. Along with natural conditions, human behavior is a big reason why wildfires start. “Many fires start because of human causes. They may be by not maintaining your vehicle, camping, hunting, mowing, firing weapons. Human causes count for a lot of the causes,” said Frye. A big thing we can do is harden our homes. “For example, make sure the roof has durable shingles, ideally the metal or tile roof shingles. Make sure all the gutters are cleaned of all dry leaves or that liquid. We want to make sure the vents are clear and closed with spark resistant screens, just making sure our walls and windows are well maintained. It’s just cleaning up after yourself and taking responsibility for our own actions,” said Frye. “If you see any type of fire taking place call 911 right off the bat, we don’t want the public putting themselves in danger fighting a fire and risking their own lives that's what we're here for,” said Frye. For more information on wildfires or wildfire prevention, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/.
