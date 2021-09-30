Patterson water polo were defeated handedly by Merced (girls: 23-10, boys: 15-4), but both girls and boys achieved program record winning streaks last week. The girls were on a three-game streak defeating Livingston, Atwater, and Golden Valley. The boys matched their earlier win streak at two games with victories over Golden Valley and Johansen.
“Considering we never had a full team since the start of the season, I’m proud of how the girls played. They played smart and started to make more drives [as the game went along]. To be honest I was more upset when we played Livingston, because of how we played. This I’m fine with because I want them to have fun and learn and when you’re building a program like we are success isn’t judged by winning,” said girls head coach Phoebe Skelson.
With the season a little more than halfway finished both programs have also set a program record for wins in a season, boys (5-3) and girls (4-2). For a program in it’s fourth year running and the many hurdles they must go through the program is trending in the right direction.
“I definitely know that were growing and getting better, for me that’s a win. Our team goal this year was to have girls be willing to take more shots and that has happened,” said Skelson.
Boys head coach Valirie Jameison added “I was really proud of them, they fought hard in that one [Golden Valley game]. We carried that one into our weekend matchup against Johansen. It comes down to giving these kids experience, the knowledge of when to pass, where to pass, and how not to lose the ball under intense pressure, which is what we saw today [against Merced]. The program record in wins builds their confidence; to see wins and the work they put in get rewarded. They learned the game as freshmen and for them to get wins against teams who have been playing the game twice as long is also rewarding and a testament to the work, they put in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.