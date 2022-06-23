Water rates set to increase - water quality to remain unchanged

Specific concerns regarding the known presence of hexavalent chromium, also known as chromium-6, in Patterson's potable water were raised by Kandace Wehyrauch during the public hearing regarding Resolution 2022-43 which confirms the city’s plan to annually adjust the water rate schedule.
The current rates, adopted for the 2017-18 budget, will increase by 2% beginning January 2023 and will increase by 2% every subsequent year for a total of five years. The rate increase is expected to cover the cost of infrastructure upgrades as well as the ongoing provision of service.
Public Works Director Mike Willett said, “The majority of the improvements we’re making are to replace aging pipelines that rupture and cause leaks, they undermine the street….we’re replacing 50-, 60-, 70-year-old pipelines. That’s the bulk of the process. We don’t really do any treatment to the water.”
Weyhrauch acknowledged the city’s responsibility to make sound fiscal decisions that account for infrastructure improvements and allow the continuation of the current level of service but stated that she doesn’t support the rate increase since reviewing the city’s 2021 Consumer Confidence report. “I can appreciate fiscal responsibility….What I’m not appreciative of is that we’re increasing the rate in our water and our water is not, you’re not able to drink it. You cannot drink Patterson water.”
Since 2018 the average level of chromium-6 in Patterson’s drinking water has been between 19 and 19.7 parts per billion (ppb). Those figures are within the range of non-detectable-25.9 ppb as declared on the city’s Consumer Confidence report, and are in line with the federal maximum contaminant level set by the EPA.
Federal guidelines don’t address chromium-6 separately, instead they have determined that a total chromium (which includes the safe chromium-3, and chromium 6), maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 100 ppb is an acceptable level of contamination for drinking water, in part due to the cost of mitigation.
Currently there is no state standard for hexavalent chromium MCL.
In 2014, the State Water Board set a 10 ppb standard for hexavalent chromium in drinking water. After the standard was adopted, local water agencies were expected to be in compliance by way of water treatment within a predetermined amount of time depending on the size of their agency. However, that regulation was rescinded by the water board in 2017 due to a court ruling that determined the state had not considered the economic feasibility of agencies to reach the standard.
The state is currently undergoing the process of determining a new standard which, if approved, will be equal to the previous standard of 10 ppb. The proposal would set the first state chromium 6 standard and although it would allow a negligible amount of chromium 6, scientists have determined that the standard will still put about one in every 2,000 people at risk of developing cancer.
Another water quality concern brought to the council was in regard to the heavy mineral deposits that Pattersonites live with daily.
Patterson’s hard-water has been discussed at length. Previously, members of the public and council discussed the mineral laden qualities of Patterson’s water when determining if the monument sign, which is planned to be erected near Sperry Avenue and Interstate 5, would include a water feature and how the water in the feature might be treated to prevent staining.
Gynetta Brown also protested the rate increase. She told the council that her household, which utilizes a water softening system, has had to replace numerous washing machines, toilets and sinks due to the quality of the water.
Mayor Pro Tem Dominic Farinha responded to concerns about Patterson’s water quality with flippant disregard during the council’s discussion. He told those in attendance that he was born and raised in Patterson and he drinks the water.
After regaling constituents with his personal preference for Swiss, and mountain stream water “minus the giardia,” he said people [in Patterson] need to be adaptive in their utilization of water. He went on to explain how valves in appliances, like refrigerators with water and ice dispensers, will become blocked due to excess mineralization and suggested not buying those appliances.
Farinha concluded his response to the concerns by saying, “If you don’t like it, adapt with drinking water or, perhaps Patterson may not be your ideal place to live.”
