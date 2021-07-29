The City of Patterson Public Works department is offering three rebate and incentive programs to Patterson utility customers within the city limits. These programs are designed to permanently reduce the amount of water used by buildings.
The first is the Cash for Grass Rebate Program, which offers $1 for every square foot of grass replaced by a square foot of drought-resistant landscape.
“It is estimated that at least 20% of the city’s water is used for irrigation, largely for turf areas,” the application PDF says. “The city’s Cash for Grass Pilot Program helps property owners convert water-thirsty grass to a water efficient landscape.”
Applicants must have a maintained lawn with a dedicated irrigation system; dead lawns do not qualify. A minimum of 200 square feet must be converted for the rebate to apply, with a cap of 2,000 square feet. The conditions require front yards to still maintain 50% living material.
The city offers rebates for conversion of grass to drought-tolerant landscape, some kinds of artificial turf, and pavers, though they are open to other water-saving projects.
The High-Efficiency Toilet Rebate Program provides incentives for property owners to install newer, more water efficient toilets. The program application PDF says, “Efficiency measures such as replacing water guzzling toilets with the latest low-flush toilet technology helps ensure future water supply and helps maintain low water rates. Replacing a high-water use toilet with a new HET of 1.28 gallons per flush (GPF) can save about 38 gallons of water each day.”
Toilets being replaced must use more than 1.6 gallons per flush and be manufactured before 1994. The rebates only apply to high-efficiency toilets purchased after July 7, 2016.
The city also offers free water-conserving fixtures upon application; these are showerheads, aerators, and toilet leak detection tablets. Those interested need only go to City Hall and fill out an application.
All referenced information and further conditions can be found at http://www.ci.patterson.ca.us/678/Rebate-Incentive-Programs
