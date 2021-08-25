Wauneta Louise Borges, 90, of Kimberly, Idaho, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at home.
Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Visit her tribute page at
www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
