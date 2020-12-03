Wayne Tony Corral 69 , passed away October 2020 in Amador County, CA. Born July 31, 1951 to Antone and Josephine Corral. Raised in Sunnyvale until his family moved to Westley, CA in 1968. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1969 where he played on the varsity football and baseball teams. After graduation, he owned his own trucking business, Wayne Corral Trucking.
Wayne is survived by his son Jeff Corral and his daughter Michelle Corral-Pollet (Daniel), and his grandchildren Zylier, Emma and Peyton. He is also survived by his parents, brothers Del and Phil Corral and sister Trinidad Adcock, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Wayne will be held at a later date.
