On July 4th we celebrate the birth of our country. This past year has been anything but a celebration!
There is one phrase in particular that jumps out at me in the patriotic hymn America, the Beautiful. It’s the refrain of the second verse: God mend thine every flaw. But the flaw we need to be concerned about more than anything is the disappearance of the ideal upon which our country was founded. That ideal is that we were to be a nation under God. There are flaws in our nation, tremendous flaws, flaws that only our Lord God can mend.
Yes, Christians need to individually be involved in the political process. Churches like ours should take Biblical stands on the moral issues of our day. But the answer to our nation’s problems is not the advancing of a particular political agenda or the dominance of a particular political party. Our root problems are spiritual.
We look back at the extreme taxation that was placed upon the colonists by King George of England as the reason for the Revolutionary War. We forget that it was the freedom to worship the God of the Bible that brought those colonists to America a century earlier. And the primary motivation of independence from England was not a money issue. It was a freedom issue. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights.” Inalienable means “that which cannot be transferred to another.” Those rights are spelled out in the first ten amendments to our United States Constitution. They are known as the Bill of Rights. The First Article states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
In an 1892 unanimous decision the Court declared America a Christian nation. For almost two hundred years millions of children prayed at the beginning of each school day. Then, in 1962, our nation’s high court ruled that pray in school was illegal.
That’s where we have been going as a nation. More correctly, that’s where we have been going as Christians. We are allowing God to be a woman, re-writing Scripture and hymns to be “politically correct.” We are allowing the banner of “tolerance” to affect not only what we believe to be sin but who God is!
Later, unsatisfied that the state was not getting its rightful recognition as god in their minds, that same court, in its infinite wisdom, ruled that not only could children not pray but the Bible could not be read in the classroom.
Look back to a case in 1844 and the unanimous decision upholding reading Scripture in public schools. The Court stated: “Where can the purist principles of morality be learned so clearly or so perfectly as from the New Testament?” The first Chief-Justice of the U. S. Supreme Court, John Jay, wrote: “The Bible is the best of all books, for it is the Word of God and teaches us the way to be happy in this world and in the next. Continue therefore to read it and to regulate you’re your life by its precepts.”
The erosion of our religious freedoms, the desire to throw out our Constitution and the Bill of Rights continues in America. However, in recent days we have seen a major return to the Biblical foundations and values of our founding fathers. The freedom of religion was upheld with the United States Supreme Court ruling in favor of Joseph Kennedy from Washington state. He was a football coach who was fired by the school he served for kneeling in prayer at the fifty yard line of the football field. The High Court ruled his firing was in violation of his First Amendment right to freely exercise his religion.
So, what are we as Christians to do?
•First, we continue to look to the God of all creation and continue to proclaim our faith boldly.
•Second, we apply the principles of God’s Word to our lives and to what God has established. He established government, so we should be informed. We should know the issues. We should know the values of those running for office. Be sure to vote! Most importantly, vote for the people and the resolutions according to the truth of Scripture. Our first Chief-Justice John Jay stated: “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation, to select and prefer Christians as their rulers.”
•Third, underlying it all, PRAY! Ask our Creator to “mend our every flaw” as a nation, to start with you and me...and bring us back to the faith of our Founding Fathers and the vision they had for our great nation!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.