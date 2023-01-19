Facing a cold, dry cycle for the next two weeks, state meteorologist Mike Anderson said it’s not likely we’ll lose the mountain snowpack we’ve already accumulated. In fact, the Sierra Nevada range in on pace to surpass the record snowpack of the 1982-83 season.
The predicted La Nina weather pattern wasn’t as strong as expected and has broken down into more neutral conditions allowing atmospheric rivers to bring much needed precipitation inland.
Although the transitional status between the high-pressure ridge and jet stream are unpredictable it is not likely that we’ll see a repeat of last year when early storms abruptly came to a halt and California experienced one of the worst dry seasons on record.
Cold air is expected to continue with snow levels predicted around 3,000 feet during the next round of winter weather events. Any higher elevation rains that fall are likely to be absorbed by the snowpack and stored until the spring runoff begins.
Snowpack measurements, including water content, indicate California’s mountains are storing about twice the average amount of precipitation for the time of year. When combined with rainfall totals that have already brought the state’s water storage capacity up to about 91% of historical average, this is excellent news for Californians who rely on stored water throughout the year.
The Department of Water Resources said that the state water project is pumping at about 50% of capacity which is as much as they’re allowed by their state and federal permits. Likely by the end of the week, when the first flush actions cease, they’ll increase pumping from about 4,500 cubic feet per second to about 9,000 cfs, based on runoff inflow projections.
First flush actions are part of ecosystem rehabilitation and stabilization, specifically during drought conditions. During this time period, an unspecified volume of water is not captured in holding facilities and is allowed to flow freely into the delta. The action, based on turbidity – clarity of water – and flow conditions, restores habitat, prevents salinization of upper stream waterways and helps to maintain water quality.
