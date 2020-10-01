Welcome sign replaced

Patterson’s welcome sign, located on Highway 33 at Sperry Avenue, was recently replaced after having been damaged in a traffic collision.
Juanzette Hunter and John Kilcoyne solicited donations of supplies and labor from local businesses to complete the project on behalf of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce.
The new welcome sign is one of three that greet those who drive into the city. The other two signs are located on Sperry Avenue near the Cal Fire station, and in North Park in downtown Patterson.
King’s Roofing, Pallet Recovery Services, Flores Excavation, and Lima Construction were recognized by The Chamber of Commerce for their generous donations.
Kilcoyne remarked that the excavation of concrete from the old signposts was a big job and likely would have cost several thousand dollars. The donations of labor and materials made this project possible, and the Chamber of Commerce is grateful for Westside business owners’ support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.